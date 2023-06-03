Ex-PTI MNA joins PPP

ISLAMABAD: A former member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from NA-47, Jawad Hussain announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Jawad Hussain has joined the PPP after meeting the former president of Pakistan and President of PPP-P Asif Ali Zardari.

Jawad Hussain made this announcement, on Friday, while addressing a news conference along with PPP Spokesperson and Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation, Faisal Karim Kundi and Special Assistant on Water Resources Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha.

The PPP spokesperson said, “PTI government could not bring any developmental project for erstwhile FATA.”

Kundi advocated the PPP’s stance of supporting extension in the FATA/PATA tax exemption period considering the prevailing economic situation.

“PPP has a very clear stance with the government, federal cabinet and finance minister as a coalition partner to support the demand of the people of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) for extension in the tax exemption period,” he said. He said that a delegation of PPP visited Radio Pakistan Peshawar and observed that the station was set on fire to the four-storey building of Radio Pakistan in which all the records, historical voices and pre-partition music were burnt. He said that necessary equipment and parts of vehicles were stolen from Radio Pakistan, Peshawar on 9th May.

He said that attack on the government and defence installations was a pre-planned conspiracy by the PTI and demanded strict legal action against the miscreants involved in all such activities.

He said, “The attack was pre-planned. PPP has zero tolerance against the perpetrators of 9th May events.”

Kundi said that a number of PTI leaders including the prominent ones have contacted PPP to join the party; however, the PPP will welcome those who pursued politics of morality and obeyed the constitutional values. While “Entry is closed for those violating these basic principles of politics,” he said.

PPP KP interim president Muhammad Ali Bacha welcomed ex-PTI MNA Malik Jawad Hussain to the party. “All PPP workers and parliamentarians would like to thank him (Hussain) and I want to reiterate that PPP has always given respect to their workers and has worked in their favour,” said Bacha..

