KARACHI: After the rainy- windy-stormy spell has ended, temperatures begun to soar in several southern parts of the country.

The day time temperatures in Turbat grew to 45 Celsius and Dalbandin 43 Celsius.

The Met Office said on Friday that dry weather may grip most parts but hot the southern ones on Saturday.

However dust raising gusty winds is expected in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in afternoon.

