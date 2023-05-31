AJK accountability judge Sardar Ishaq shot dead

RAWALPINDI: Unidentified armed robbers broke into the house of Sardar Amjad Ishaq, the Accountability Court judge of Azad Jammu Kashmir, and shot him dead when he put up resistance in Rawat area phase-8.

The police said that two armed robbers broke into the house of the deceased judge and tried to hold the whole family hostage at gunpoint, upon which, the judge who was present in the house retaliated and opened fire at the dacoits on which one of the armed men opened fire and seriously injured the accountability court judge.

They said the robbers ran away from the scene and were not able to loot anything from the house and had left an injured robber at home.

The family members rushed Ishaq to a hospital in serious condition where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police reached the spot, arrested the injured accused and started an investigation.

