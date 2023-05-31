Another big decline in gold prices

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday posted another big decline on the local market, traders said.

They dropped by Rs1700 to Rs232800 per tola and Rs1458 to Rs199588 per 10 grams. Silver was traded for Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams.

On the global market, gold prices stood for $1956 per ounce and silver for $23.24 per ounce, traders said.

