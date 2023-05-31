AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 86,524 tonnes of cargo comprising 54,742 tonnes of import cargo and 31,782 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 54,742 comprised of 30,841 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,143 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,870 tonnes of Chickpeas & 7,888 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 31,782 tonnes comprised of 31,582 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 4700 containers comprising of 1803 containers import and 2897 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 719 of 20’s and 542 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 722 of 20’s and 365 of 40’s loaded containers while 295 of 20’s and 575 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

More or less, 05 ships namely Erin, Cma Cgm Figaro, Sg Pegasus, Crystal Vladivostok and Martorell have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 08 ships namely, Anbien Bay, MT Shalamar, Ever Ulysses, Al Soor I I, Northern Decency, Doctor O and Stol Larix have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Lana Northern Jamboree and MSC Denisse left the Port on Tuesday morning on 30th May,& another LNG carrier ‘Al-Jassasiya’ is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 91,357tones, comprising 54,705 tones imports Cargo and 36,652 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,933 Containers (777 TEUs Imports and 2,156 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship, Maersk Atlanta &two more ships, Maria Elena and Theresa Orion carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 30th May, & another containers ship, Wide Juliet is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 31stMay, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories