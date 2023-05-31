KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 86,524 tonnes of cargo comprising 54,742 tonnes of import cargo and 31,782 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 54,742 comprised of 30,841 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,143 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,870 tonnes of Chickpeas & 7,888 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 31,782 tonnes comprised of 31,582 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 4700 containers comprising of 1803 containers import and 2897 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 719 of 20’s and 542 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 722 of 20’s and 365 of 40’s loaded containers while 295 of 20’s and 575 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

More or less, 05 ships namely Erin, Cma Cgm Figaro, Sg Pegasus, Crystal Vladivostok and Martorell have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 08 ships namely, Anbien Bay, MT Shalamar, Ever Ulysses, Al Soor I I, Northern Decency, Doctor O and Stol Larix have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Lana Northern Jamboree and MSC Denisse left the Port on Tuesday morning on 30th May,& another LNG carrier ‘Al-Jassasiya’ is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 91,357tones, comprising 54,705 tones imports Cargo and 36,652 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,933 Containers (777 TEUs Imports and 2,156 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship, Maersk Atlanta &two more ships, Maria Elena and Theresa Orion carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 30th May, & another containers ship, Wide Juliet is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 31stMay, 2023.

