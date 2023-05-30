AVN 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
BAFL 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.1%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.91%)
EPCL 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.72%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.57%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.06%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
NETSOL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.89%)
OGDC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.39%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.47%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.17%)
TPLP 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.76%)
TRG 95.70 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.15%)
UNITY 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.04%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Elon Musk’s private jet has landed in Beijing

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 12:19pm
Follow us

BEIJING: A private jet used by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has arrived in Beijing, according to a Reuters witness.

Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla’s Shanghai plant, sources have said, in what would be his first trip to China in three years.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk had arrived in China.

Musk expected to visit China this week, meet officials: sources

Musk’s private jet, a 2015 Gulfstream G650ER, was shown leaving Alaska on Tuesday morning Asia time before crossing over Japan and South Korea, according to ADS-B Exchange, a flight aggregation website.

The jet with its identifying tail number could be seen at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, according to the Reuters witness.

China is Tesla’s second-largest market after the U.S., and the Shanghai plant is the electric car maker’s largest production hub.

China Elon Musk Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Elon Musk’s private jet has landed in Beijing

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Jinnah House attack: JIT summons Imran Khan for questioning

ICC revenue model threatens growth of game, say associate members

Turkish lira hits new low as Erdogan selects cabinet

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

Read more stories