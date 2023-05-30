Elon Musk’s private jet has landed in Beijing

BEIJING: A private jet used by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has arrived in Beijing, according to a Reuters witness.

Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla’s Shanghai plant, sources have said, in what would be his first trip to China in three years.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk had arrived in China.

Musk expected to visit China this week, meet officials: sources

Musk’s private jet, a 2015 Gulfstream G650ER, was shown leaving Alaska on Tuesday morning Asia time before crossing over Japan and South Korea, according to ADS-B Exchange, a flight aggregation website.

The jet with its identifying tail number could be seen at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, according to the Reuters witness.

China is Tesla’s second-largest market after the U.S., and the Shanghai plant is the electric car maker’s largest production hub.