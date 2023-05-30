AVN 48.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.69%)
Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 285-286 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 30, 2023
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar, during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 11:35am, the rupee was being traded at 285.42.

On Monday, the rupee registered losses to settle at 285.42 or 0.09% dpwm against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

In a key development, Nathan Porter, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan, told Business Recorder that the multilateral lender continues its engagement with the Pakistani authorities - focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, the passage of a fiscal year 2024 budget consistent with program goals, and adequate financing to pave the way for a Board meeting before the current program expires at June-end.

Porter said that overcoming the present economic and financial challenges would require sustained policy efforts and reforms for Pakistan to regain strong and inclusive private-led growth.

Globally, the US dollar fell on Tuesday against a basket of major currencies but did not drift far from a two-month peak, after a deal over the US debt ceiling lifted risk sentiment, although the agreement could face a rocky path through Congress.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, slipped 0.125% to 104.17, easing away from the two-month high of 104.42 it touched on Friday. The index is set to end the month with a gain of 2.5%.

A handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said on Monday they would oppose a deal to raise the United States’ $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as concerns about the viability of the US debt ceiling pact cooled the market’s risk-on sentiment and mixed messages from major producers have clouded the supply outlook ahead of their meeting this weekend.

This is an intra-day update

