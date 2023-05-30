AVN 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.88%)
BAFL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
BOP 3.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.29%)
DGKC 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.7%)
EPCL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.8%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.42%)
NETSOL 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.72%)
OGDC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.63%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 58.86 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.92%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.54%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.19%)
TPLP 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
TRG 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
UNITY 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,145 Increased By 16.6 (0.4%)
BR30 14,087 Increased By 103.5 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,510 Increased By 169.7 (0.41%)
KSE30 14,714 Increased By 50.1 (0.34%)
China, Hong Kong stocks fall ahead of May manufacturing data

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 10:46am
SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained bearish ahead of China’s May manufacturing data.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.8% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index were both down 1.0%.

China’s factory activity likely contracted further in May, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, adding to pressures facing the world’s second-biggest economy amid an uneven economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) will be released on Wednesday.

“Sentiment around China continues to be bearish ahead of May’s manufacturing PMI due on Wednesday,” UBS analysts wrote in a note.

China stocks end lower as data signals industrial profit slump

Meanwhile, tensions between the world’s two largest economies continued. China has declined a request by the United States for a meeting between their defense chiefs at an annual security forum in Singapore this weekend, media reported on Monday, a new sign of strain between the powers.

Shares of some artificial intelligence companies soared on the brain-computer interface concept, with Innovative Medical Management Co Ltd and Jiangsu Apon Medical Technology Co Ltd surging 10.0% and 20.0%, respectively.

Stocks of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) regained popularity among investors. CRRC Corp Ltd, the rolling stock manufacturer giant, rose as much as 10%.

Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong lost 0.7%, with Meituan and Tencent down 2.4% and 1.0%, respectively, dragging the Hang Seng Index down.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks

