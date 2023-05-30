Palm sinks more than 3% on weak rival oils, oversupply fears

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures were set to dip for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking weakness in rival edible oils, while oversupply concerns continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 95 ringgit, or 2.7%, to 3,451 ringgit ($778.13) a tonne by the midday break.

Earlier in the session, the benchmark contract fell as much as 3.07%, its largest daily drop in almost two weeks.

“Large losses in palm and soybean oil on Dalian, plus lingering worry on rising May production outstripping demand are weighing down on prices,” said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

May production is expected to rise near 20% from April, rebounding from the lows seen during the Raya holidays, he added.

Palm drops more than 1% on weaker rival oils

“There is no clear positive fundamentals to sustain higher prices for now except for bouts of bargain buying.”

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.9%, while its palm oil contract eased 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Crude palm oil production in Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer, could drop between 1 and 3 million tonnes next year due to the El Nino weather pattern, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said last Thursday.

Malaysia’s exports during May 1-25 fell 0.7% from the same period in April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports rose 0.7%.