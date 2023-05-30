AVN 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.77%)
Australian shares edge higher amid fresh hurdles for U.S. debt ceiling deal

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 10:31am
Australian shares inched higher in thin trading on Tuesday, led by mining stocks, even as a handful of Republican lawmakers in the United states said they would oppose a deal to raise the debt ceiling, signalling more hurdles ahead.

Although expected, the opposition illustrates the hurdles that Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy will have to overcome to see the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democratic-controlled Senate pass the package.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,217.4 by 0049 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.9% higher on Monday.

Public holidays in the United States, UK and Germany made for “a very quiet night as far as market moves are concerned”, said analysts at NAB.

In Sydney, mining stocks led gains with a 0.2% rise. Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained as much as 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Financial stocks edged 0.1% higher, with Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia Bank advancing about 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The remaining two of the so-called “big four” banks lost between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Australian shares post best day in almost 7 weeks as miners, financials gain

Energy stocks lost as much as 0.5%, with Woodside Energy and Santos declining 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Sayona Mining fell as much as 14.3% and was the biggest loser on the benchmark index, as the lithium producer resumed trading after completing a A$200 million placement.

Flagship carrier Qantas Airways reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 capital expenditure forecast and expects its international divisions to be twice as profitable in the post-COVID era. Its shares were last up 0.9%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,935.65.

