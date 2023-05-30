Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 29, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 30, 2023)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 29, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 30, 2023)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 38-28 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 38-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi 34-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 34-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 31-21 (°C) 65-00 (%) 29-21 (°C) 90-00 (%)
Larkana 37-25 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 38-25 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 39-28 (ºC) 65-00 (%) 38-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 24-17 (°C) 70-00 (%) 22-15 (°C) 48-00 (%)
Peshawar 26-19 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 25-20 (ºC) 83-00 (%)
Quetta 29-14 (ºC) 06-00 (%) 31-14 (ºC) 07-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 27-19 (°C) 60-00 (%) 23-19 (°C) 87-00 (%)
Sukkur 36-27 (ºC) 07-00 (%) 37-25 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:16 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments