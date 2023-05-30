AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 29, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 30, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 29, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 30, 2023) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         38-28 (ºC) 40-00 (%)        38-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi           34-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        34-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore            31-21 (°C) 65-00 (%)        29-21 (°C) 90-00 (%)
Larkana           37-25 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        38-25 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        39-28 (ºC) 65-00 (%)        38-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      24-17 (°C) 70-00 (%)        22-15 (°C) 48-00 (%)
Peshawar          26-19 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        25-20 (ºC) 83-00 (%)
Quetta            29-14 (ºC) 06-00 (%)        31-14 (ºC) 07-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        27-19 (°C) 60-00 (%)        23-19 (°C) 87-00 (%)
Sukkur            36-27 (ºC) 07-00 (%)        37-25 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:16 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:41 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

