AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,341 Increased By 376.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,678 Increased By 145.6 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

American Business Council of Pakistan’s survey: support sought over deteriorating economic conditions

Press Release Published 29 May, 2023 02:08pm
Follow us

The American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) conducted its annual survey among 60 companies in its association to assess the current business environment in the country, stated a press release issued earlier.

The survey findings revealed that the companies have made significant contributions during the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2022.

“However, significant apprehensions exist about the ease of operating business in the present and short-term future and concerns about Pakistan’s international perception have been raised, emphasizing the need for immediate government support and policies to facilitate the investment and expansion plans of American companies operating in Pakistan for the FY 2023 and beyond.”

Key findings from the annual survey include:

Contributions: The participating companies have made substantial contributions to the Pakistan economy during the FY 2021-2022. This includes the cumulative revenue of Rs847 billion, exports worth Rs81 billion, a capital investment of Es57 billion in the L3Y and national exchequer amounting to Rs159 Bn. These companies have also actively engaged in CSR activities, contributing significantly – Rs1.6 billion – to various social and community development initiatives. Their commitment to making a positive impact in Pakistan goes beyond business operations.

Future investment: 61% of the companies expect a negative GDP growth in the FY 2023 and 83% have major concerns about operating business smoothly in this current short term economic scenario. 94% of the companies are, however, expect that the situation may turn around eventually and feel more optimistic about the long-term future but not the short-term. Nonetheless, 67% of the companies have plans for further investments and expansion in Pakistan in the FY 2023.

Ease of Doing Business: 48% of the respondents expressed concerns about a drastic decline in the ease of doing business in Pakistan. Cumbersome regulatory processes, bureaucratic hurdles and inconsistencies may be causing obstacles that hinder business operations and growth.

International perception and business climate: 71% of the surveyed companies expressed concerns over Pakistan’s perception internationally. 79% felt that the overall business climate has become worse, considering the current challenges faced by the country. They emphasized the importance of addressing these challenges and creating a favorable environment to attract more foreign investment.

Considering these findings, ABC needs the support of the government of Pakistan to consider the following recommendations:

• Streamline regulatory processes, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance efficiency to improve the ease of doing business.

• Facilitate a favorable business climate by addressing the concerns raised by American companies regarding Pakistan’s international perception. “We believe that addressing these key areas identified in the survey will create a more favorable business environment in Pakistan,” said Jamshed Safdar, President of the American Business Council of Pakistan. “Collaborative efforts between Pakistan and American companies can lead to increased investment, job creation, and economic prosperity for Pakistan.”

Comments

1000 characters

American Business Council of Pakistan’s survey: support sought over deteriorating economic conditions

Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Read more stories