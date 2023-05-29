AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,341 Increased By 376.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,678 Increased By 145.6 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 450 points

  • After days of depressed trading, benchmark index sees a bull run
BR Web Desk Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 02:44pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish session, as the benchmark index KSE-100 witnessed a gain of over 450 points during trading on Monday.

At around 2:40pm, the index was hovering at the 41,429.74 level, an increase of 465.20 points or 1.14%.

KSE-100 loses 0.16% in range-bound session

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the positive.

Market experts attributed the positive trend to news pertaining to inflows from multilateral and bilateral lenders.

“Reports of funds from Saudi Arabia, and disbursement of funds from World Bank pertaining to floods has given a breather,” Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

“Market is also reacting to government proposal of imposing taxes on companies’ reserves in the upcoming budget. Investors are now eyeing to see heavy dividends and bonuses,” he added.

“Market rising in expectations of investor-friendly budget and especially measures related to tax on reserves that may force listed firms to pay more to shareholders,” Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, wrote in a note.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday the country will share its upcoming budget details with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to unlock stalled funds. “They have asked us for some more details like the details of (the) budget, we will give that to them,” Dar said in an interview with private TV channel.

The IMF’s $1.1 billion funding to Pakistan, which is part of the rescue package agreed in 2019, has been held up since November.

Lately, speculation over Pakistan’s IMF programme has increased given the Extended Fund Facility is due to end in June.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE-100 index IMF and Pakistan Pakistan Stock Market private equity PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 450 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Read more stories