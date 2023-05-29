AVN 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
BOP 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
DGKC 49.85 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.95%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.96%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KAPCO 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
NETSOL 72.55 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (3.39%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.96%)
PAEL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.85%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.88%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TRG 94.12 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.89%)
UNITY 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 51.8 (1.26%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 228.9 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,551 Increased By 586.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 14,739 Increased By 206.6 (1.42%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 650 points

  • After days of depressed trading, benchmark index sees a bull run
BR Web Desk Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 12:37pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish session, as the benchmark index KSE-100 witnessed a gain of nearly 650 points during trading on Monday.

At around 12:20pm, the index was hovering at the 41,604.04 level, an increase of 639.50 points or 1.56%.

KSE-100 loses 0.16% in range-bound session

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the positive.

Market experts attributed the positive trend to news pertaining to inflows from multilateral and bilateral lenders.

“Reports of funds from Saudi Arabia, and disbursement of funds from World Bank pertaining to floods has given a breather,” Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

“Market is also reacting to government proposal of imposing taxes on companies’ reserves in the upcoming budget. Investors are now eyeing to see heavy dividends and bonuses,” he added.

“Market rising in expectations of investor-friendly budget and especially measures related to tax on reserves that may force listed firms to pay more to shareholders,” Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, wrote in a note.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday the country will share its upcoming budget details with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to unlock stalled funds. “They have asked us for some more details like the details of (the) budget, we will give that to them,” Dar said in an interview with private TV channel.

The IMF’s $1.1 billion funding to Pakistan, which is part of the rescue package agreed in 2019, has been held up since November.

Lately, speculation over Pakistan’s IMF programme has increased given the Extended Fund Facility is due to end in June.

