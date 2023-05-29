Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 650 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish session, as the benchmark index KSE-100 witnessed a gain of nearly 650 points during trading on Monday.

At around 12:20pm, the index was hovering at the 41,604.04 level, an increase of 639.50 points or 1.56%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the positive.

Market experts attributed the positive trend to news pertaining to inflows from multilateral and bilateral lenders.

“Reports of funds from Saudi Arabia, and disbursement of funds from World Bank pertaining to floods has given a breather,” Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

“Market is also reacting to government proposal of imposing taxes on companies’ reserves in the upcoming budget. Investors are now eyeing to see heavy dividends and bonuses,” he added.

“Market rising in expectations of investor-friendly budget and especially measures related to tax on reserves that may force listed firms to pay more to shareholders,” Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, wrote in a note.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday the country will share its upcoming budget details with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to unlock stalled funds. “They have asked us for some more details like the details of (the) budget, we will give that to them,” Dar said in an interview with private TV channel.

The IMF’s $1.1 billion funding to Pakistan, which is part of the rescue package agreed in 2019, has been held up since November.

Lately, speculation over Pakistan’s IMF programme has increased given the Extended Fund Facility is due to end in June.

This is an intra-day update