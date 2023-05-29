Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, depreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 10:55am, the rupee was being traded at 285.17, a decrease of Re0.02.

During the previous week, the rupee appreciated marginally by 0.23% in the inter-bank market against the US, but its gap in the open market rates continued to persist.

The currency settled at 285.15 on Friday, strengthening in three of the five sessions, but its rate in the open market hovered between 307-310.

A persistent delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which is due to end in June, fear of default, and an inability to ensure dollar inflow through legal channels has kept the market under pressure.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday the country will share its upcoming budget details with the IMF in order to unlock stalled funds.

“They have asked us for some more details like the details of (the) budget, we will give that to them,” Dar said in an interview with a private TV channel.

The IMF’s $1.1 billion funding to Pakistan, which is part of the $6.5 billion rescue package agreed in 2019, has been held up since November.

The IMF and Pakistan held two weeks of talks in February in Islamabad to conclude the 9th review, but the lender has not yet released the money, which is critical for the South Asian nation to unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing.

Globally, the US dollar was firm on Monday as economic resilience in the United States raised market expectations for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while news that a debt ceiling deal had been finalised sparked some risk-on sentiment.

Data released on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in April and inflation picked up, adding to signs of a still-resilient economy.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Monday after U.S. leaders reached a tentative debt ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world’s largest economy and oil consumer, although concerns about further interest rate hikes capped gains.

