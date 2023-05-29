AVN 48.28 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.68%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
BOP 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
DFML 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DGKC 49.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.63%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUBC 68.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
KAPCO 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
NETSOL 72.85 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.82%)
OGDC 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.17%)
PAEL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.76%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
TELE 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.09%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 94.17 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (3.94%)
UNITY 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 49.9 (1.22%)
BR30 14,076 Increased By 223.5 (1.61%)
KSE100 41,537 Increased By 572.1 (1.4%)
KSE30 14,736 Increased By 203.9 (1.4%)
Indian rupee may struggle on rising likelihood of Fed rate hike

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 10:57am
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee may come under pressure on Monday, after a tentative deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling made it likely that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates next month.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will slightly lower from the previous session’s level of 82.575 per U.S. dollar.

Odds of a 25 basis points Fed rate hike at the June 13-14 meeting climbed to 2-in-3 after President Joe Biden on Sunday finalised a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the existing debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025, and said the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote.

Asian currencies were mostly lower while equities rose. U.S. equity futures extended Friday’s rally.

Rupee on Friday managed a recovery on back of position adjustments and inability of USD/INR to move convincingly above 82.80, traders said. Portfolio inflows on the equity side have been robust, helping the rupee.

The rupee has a bit of momentum heading into the week, but with Fed rate cuts this year priced out and a hike now likely next week, downside for USD/INR looks limited from here, a trader said.

India bond yields flattish with focus on US Treasury moves

“Another thing is that I expect importers to be quite active,” he said.

Meanwhile, U.S. data out on Friday supported the need for more monetary tightening.

U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in April and inflation picked up, increasing chances of a Fed rate hike in June.

Yields of U.S. Treasuries jumped on the back of the data, with the two-year yield, which reflects near-term interest rate expectations, climbing to 4.64%.

“Despite all the uncertainty, U.S. economic activity is continuing to hold up well,” ANZ said in a note.

“We think that if a debt ceiling agreement is reached, the Fed will need to tighten further.”

Indian rupee

