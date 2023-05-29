AVN 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
DFML 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DGKC 49.80 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.84%)
EPCL 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.62%)
FFL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 68.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
KAPCO 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
NETSOL 72.85 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.82%)
OGDC 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.3%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.94%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
TELE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.41%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 94.46 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.26%)
UNITY 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,151 Increased By 53 (1.29%)
BR30 14,075 Increased By 222.8 (1.61%)
KSE100 41,548 Increased By 583.6 (1.42%)
KSE30 14,747 Increased By 214.7 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials lift Indian shares amid improved global cues

Reuters Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 10:41am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Monday, led by an uptick in financials while improved global cues due to a weekend debt ceiling deal in the U.S. added heft.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.63% at 18,616 as of 9:54 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.70% to 62,939.10.70.

Ten of the 13 sectoral indexes logged gains with high weightage financials rising over 1%.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd surged 10% after ICICI Bank’s board approved raising its stake in the company by 4%.

Auto index rose 0.8% powered by 4% gains in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The stock is the top gainer on the Nifty after reporting a rise in March quarter profit.

On the other hand, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd fell nearly 4% after reporting a loss in the fourth quarter.

Indian shares open higher on improved global cues

“The outlook is positive, and investors should buy on dips,” said Deven Mehata, equity research analyst at Choice Broking. “Traders may feel the fear of missing out on the rally and may buy on the higher side, but it’s advisable to buy on dips.”

Sentiment improved after U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement over the weekend to avert a default to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until 2025, ahead of the June 1 deadline. The deal will have to pass through the U.S. congress. Asian markets edged higher.

The benchmark Nifty 50 is closing in on the record high of 18,887.60 levels. Sustained foreign inflows into Indian equities have supported the rise.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 3.50 billion rupees ($71.2 million) of Indian shares on Friday. FIIs have been net buyers in Indian stocks in 21 of the last 22 sessions.

Indian shares indian economy Indian stocks Indian GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Financials lift Indian shares amid improved global cues

Punjab polls: SC resumes hearing ECP’s plea

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

Read more stories