BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 27 and May 28, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Maryam Nawaz thanks army for defending country’s nuclear programme
- No doubt of mistreatment with PTI women after Sanaullah’s presser: Imran Khan
- PTI’s Ali Zaidi also quits politics
- IHC declares Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry’s arrests ‘illegal’
- Former governor Sindh Imran Ismail quits PTI, politics
- Nawaz rejects Imran’s offer for talks, says cannot negotiate with group who set country on fire
- Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali passes away in Karachi
- ‘We are living in dark ages’: Imran claims houses of Omar Ayub Khan, Shahzad Akbar raided
- 22 soldiers injured in motorcycle bombing in DI Khan
- Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?
- Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar
- Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities
