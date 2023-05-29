AVN 48.28 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.68%)
BAFL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.11%)
DGKC 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.31%)
EPCL 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.22%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.57%)
GGL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.85%)
HUBC 68.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.46%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.98%)
NETSOL 71.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2.18%)
OGDC 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PPL 57.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.95%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
TRG 92.90 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.54%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 4,130 Increased By 31.6 (0.77%)
BR30 13,967 Increased By 114.9 (0.83%)
KSE100 41,250 Increased By 285.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 14,641 Increased By 109.2 (0.75%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 27 and May 28, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 29 May, 2023 08:44am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Maryam Nawaz thanks army for defending country’s nuclear programme

Read here for details.

  • No doubt of mistreatment with PTI women after Sanaullah’s presser: Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s Ali Zaidi also quits politics

Read here for details.

  • IHC declares Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry’s arrests ‘illegal’

Read here for details.

  • Former governor Sindh Imran Ismail quits PTI, politics

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz rejects Imran’s offer for talks, says cannot negotiate with group who set country on fire

Read here for details.

  • Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali passes away in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • ‘We are living in dark ages’: Imran claims houses of Omar Ayub Khan, Shahzad Akbar raided

Read here for details.

  • 22 soldiers injured in motorcycle bombing in DI Khan

Read here for details.

  • Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

Read here for details.

  • Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Read here for details.

  • Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Read here for details.

