IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

LAHORE Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan requested the apex court to play a role for saving democracy amidst crackdown by the incumbent government against PTI women workers. In his address via video link here on Sunday, he said women since May 9 were being treated badly in a way that was not visible in the country’s history adding all this was part of a ‘plan’.

The former PM claimed that women were being oppressed to keep them out of politics adding that would be a great tragedy because they represent half of the Pakistan’s population.

The PTI’s chief said that his party was the only one in which women took part along with their families and that was the reason the ruling dispensation was against the PTI.

He said: “An independent judiciary protects fundamental rights and ensures the rule of law which gives rise to real democracy because a free justice system will keep checks on the government powers.”

Talking about his government performance, the PTI’s supremo said he was praised by world leaders referring to former premier Boris Johnson speech at the United Nations in which the latter praised the Khan’s billions tree tsunami.

Referring to the ongoing PTI exodus, he said the members were quitting the party under duress and they were declared innocent as soon as they leave the party to save their families from the ‘tyranny’ of this regime.

He appealed the Supreme Court to play a role to play for protecting fundamental rights adding if the top court did not make efforts to uphold basic rights; it would be remembered in history negatively.

Khan requested the Supreme Court to intervene and take a suo moto notice to protect the women treated harshly in prisons who were only doing peaceful protests, claiming that some of them were facing abuse.

The PTI’s chairman demanded a judicial inquiry related to the riots that took place on May 9 adding that those who damaged the Jinnah House should be punished but those who were only doing peaceful protests should be released.

Also, he added there was a mockery of justice in the country mentioning the members who only said they quitting party were freed from all cases faced by them highlighting there was law of jungle in the country.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that a list of 23,000 party workers has been drawn up, adding that over 10,000 were in prison.

“They are political workers and many are being subjected to violence. Keep those guilty in prison but release the rest because most of them were not there in the May 9 riots.

“It is my request that they (the government) are finishing politics and this is a plan to wind up democracy,” he added

PTI Chairman has called for contempt proceedings against police officials who are not following court orders such as producing anchorperson Imran Riaz.

So we know there is some law in the country. Will the powerful not be punished if they don’t follow the law because they are part of the government?”

“It is the job of the courts to carry out an investigation and find out the culprits. We will fully help you, punish those who were responsible.

“But side by side, 25 people were martyred by straight firing and hundreds were shot. Where in the world are peaceful protests shot at and then there is no investigation.”

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said fundamental rights are being violated .Imran said he was appealing to the Supreme Court judges to take a stand otherwise history will remember that the apex court judges did not perform their duty to stand with the nation when there was a “fascist government rolling back democracy”.

“Today I on behalf of the nation and Pakistan’s biggest party appeal to the 15 judges of the Supreme Court that the entire country is looking towards you he added.

Imran Khan claimed that those leaving the party have been threatened and pressured to do so. They’ve been threatened that their families and businesses won’t be spared. Their relatives are arrested who have no link to anything else.

How much our democracy has been hurt now, I remember General Musharraf’s dictatorship and it did not have such conditions.

In General Musharraf’s time I was in the opposition and we never saw such strictness.

“There are no fundamental rights. The Supreme Court’s decisions are not being followed. The government doesn’t care about the Constitution.” “Half of our history for the last 70 years we have been ruled by the army and the other half by two families Sharifs and Bhuttos.

“When military dictatorship arrived then its first attempt was to depoliticize the people and they wanted this because once people are depoliticized then they become indifferent to what happens in the country.” he maintained.

“PTI is the party and I’m proud that females participated in such numbers and families came in our rallies .every kind of woman attended our rallies and participated and became active.

“I think there can be nothing more positive than this for society. It means the society is waking up.”

“There can be no greater injustice than this in any society to keep out 50 per cent of your population outside politics.”

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he has no doubt remaining about the alleged mistreatment of female PTI supporters and workers after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s press conference shortly after midnight.

The way they arrested them and threw them in jails and the news we were receiving of their treatment; we also heard about rape he claimed. When he did the press conference all my suspicions were cleared. Either they were afraid that the females will tell about their treatment when they were released from jails and they’ve (government) prepared for that or they’re afraid that something has happened which they can’t control, he concluded.

