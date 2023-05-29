AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
Pakistan

Business community pays tribute to forces

HYDERABAD: Presi-dent of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani...
Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani said that the martyr is not only of the army, but also of the police, the navy, the air force and even every single person who gives his life to defend the country is also a martyr.

He said that life is a great blessing of Allah and there is no greater sacrifice than giving up his life for the country. Pakistan Army has always sacrificed this blessing for the protection of the country of Pakistan. The business community pays tribute to all the forces, all the institutions and their representatives who are working with their lives at scarifying edge to eliminate persecution from the nation.

He worriedly stated that the intolerance that was being nurtured in the Pakistani nation for many years, the events of May 9, is also the result of the same context, which should be condemned at every platform. The war against terrorism has resulted more than 90,000 martyrdoms of Pakistanis in last 23 years, there is a large number of Pakistan Army and Police personnel among them.

Chamber president said that the loyalty and love of the patriotic people towards Pakistan Army will never decrease. The Pakistan Army has an irreplaceable role in strengthening Pakistan and protecting it from the nefarious plots of the enemy.

