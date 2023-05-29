AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Prannoy clinches maiden Malaysia Masters title

AFP Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: India’s shuttler H.S. Prannoy defeated China’s Weng Hongyang in a close battle to win the men’s singles final in the Malaysia Masters on Sunday, earning himself a major career success.

Prannoy beat Weng 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 in their first ever face off.

In the thrilling 94-minute marathon match, Prannoy, 30, exhibited calmness and grit over the 23-year-old Weng to win crucial points and end his six-year hunt for a title. Prannoy’s physical endurance, capped by his instinct to unleash powerful crosscourt smashes was pivotal to his victory.

“It is a great achievement for me, the draws were tough,” he said afterwards. Meanwhile, Japan’s top seed and world number one Akane Yamaguchi clinched the women’s singles title, overcoming Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-17, 21-7 to seal her third title of the year. Yamaguchi has been a tournament standout as she demolished each of her opponents with relative ease without dropping a game.

“Malaysia seems to be a lucky place for me. It was fun to play in this venue, with so many fans cheering me on. It’s important for me to play well with confidence every time,” she said.

Malaysia Masters title Weng Hongyang H.S. Prannoy

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Prannoy clinches maiden Malaysia Masters title

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

IK ‘reveals’ Rana’s ‘plot’

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

Republicans, Biden reach debt ceiling deal

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Read more stories