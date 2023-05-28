PTI MPA Nadia Aziz leaves party, quits politics

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Sargodha Nadia Aziz on Sunday parted ways with the party over the events of May 9, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference at the Islamabad Press Club, she condemned the attacks on military installations. She clarified that she was not part of any protest that took place on May 9.

She also demanded that perpetrators should be brought to justice.

“I have always done violence-free politics. There is a dire need to respect women,” she asserted.

Earlier today, Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan decided to quit the embattled party.

Addressing a press conference in London, Hasan, who served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, said, “It is with a heavy heart that I come before you today. He said about the May 9 riots, “The May 9 vandalism has shaken the nation.

He praised the army, saying, “I also wanted to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army, whose soldiers laid down their lives for the country.”

He hoped the people would soon emerge strong after the events that transpired on May 9.

On Saturday, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and former federal minister Khusro Bakhtyar also announced to quit the PTI.

In a video message on Saturday, Khusro Bakhtyar said that a year ago, he had told the top and frontline leadership of the party that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s new political plan of confrontation with state institutions would be harmful to the party.