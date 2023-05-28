AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI MPA Nadia Aziz leaves party, quits politics

Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 08:03pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Sargodha Nadia Aziz on Sunday parted ways with the party over the events of May 9, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference at the Islamabad Press Club, she condemned the attacks on military installations. She clarified that she was not part of any protest that took place on May 9.

She also demanded that perpetrators should be brought to justice.

“I have always done violence-free politics. There is a dire need to respect women,” she asserted.

Earlier today, Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan decided to quit the embattled party.

Addressing a press conference in London, Hasan, who served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, said, “It is with a heavy heart that I come before you today. He said about the May 9 riots, “The May 9 vandalism has shaken the nation.

He praised the army, saying, “I also wanted to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army, whose soldiers laid down their lives for the country.”

He hoped the people would soon emerge strong after the events that transpired on May 9.

On Saturday, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and former federal minister Khusro Bakhtyar also announced to quit the PTI.

In a video message on Saturday, Khusro Bakhtyar said that a year ago, he had told the top and frontline leadership of the party that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s new political plan of confrontation with state institutions would be harmful to the party.

Comments

1000 characters

PTI MPA Nadia Aziz leaves party, quits politics

No way for talks after attack on military installations: Saad Rafique

Youm-e-Takbeer, a day of nation’s journey towards credible minimum deterrence: PM Shehbaz

'We are living in dark ages': Imran claims houses of Omar Ayub Khan, Shahzad Akbar raided

PM praises team, says economy back on the rails

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

22 soldiers injured in motorcycle bombing in DI Khan

Govt rules out negotiations with Imran

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Peshawar adjoining areas

Audio leaks: Probe commission questions stay order issued by SC bench

Read more stories