Raja Riaz calls on PM

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad accompanied by Nawab Sher Waseer MNA called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Saturday.

During the meeting, the overall current political situation in the country came under discussion.

Sources claimed that the premier told the opposition legislators that the government is taking steps to provide relief to the masses and the impact of cut in oil prices is being passed to the masses.

The sources added that matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

