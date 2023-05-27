KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================= Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ======================================================================================================= Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 16-05-2023 29-05-2023 12.5% (F) 12-05-2023 29-05-2023 Waves Corporation Ltd 19-05-2023 29-05-2023 NIL 29-05-2023 Waves Home Appliances Limited 19-05-2023 29-05-2023 NIL 29-05-2023 Century Insurance Company Limited 21-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 Avanceon Limited 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 15% (B) 18-05-2023 29-05-2023 Packages Limited 23-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023 Modaraba Al-Mali 23-05-2023 29-05-2023 14.34% (R) 19-05-2023 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Ideal Spinning Mills Limited 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Loads Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023 Pakistan International Container 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023 Shams Textile Mills Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023 Worldcall Telecom Limited 24-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023 Shakarganj Limited 25-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 30-05-2023 31-05-2023 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 26-05-2023 2-Jun-23 Habib Rice Product Limited 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 5-Jun-23 Soneri Bank Limited Term Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3) 24-05-2023 6-Jun-23 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited 31-05-2023 8-Jun-23 NIL 8-Jun-23 IBL HealthCare Limited 2-Jun-23 8-Jun-23 8-Jun-23 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited 7-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 150% (i) 5-Jun-23 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 3-Jun-23 10-Jun-23 10-Jun-23 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 6-Jun-23 12-Jun-23 12-Jun-23 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 7-Jun-23 14-Jun-23 14-Jun-23 Shaheen Insurance Company Limited 8-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Limited 9-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 9-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 Pakistan International Airlines Corp 9-Jun-23 17-Jun-23 NIL 17-Jun-23 Dadex Eternit Limited 13-Jun-23 20-Jun-23 20-Jun-23 Atlas Honda Limited 7-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 130% (F) 5-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 Emco Industries Limited 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 =======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023