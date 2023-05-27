AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd            16-05-2023   29-05-2023     12.5% (F)      12-05-2023     29-05-2023
Waves Corporation Ltd              19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances Limited      19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                            21-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) 
Limited                            22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited        22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving 
Mills Ltd                          22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Avanceon Limited                   22-05-2023   29-05-2023     15% (B)        18-05-2023     29-05-2023
Packages Limited                   23-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Modaraba Al-Mali                   23-05-2023   29-05-2023     14.34% (R)     19-05-2023
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited          23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited       23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Loads Limited                      24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Pakistan International 
Container                          24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills Limited        24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited          24-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
Shakarganj Limited                 25-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Limited                   30-05-2023   31-05-2023
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd             26-05-2023   2-Jun-23
Habib Rice Product Limited         29-05-2023   5-Jun-23                                       5-Jun-23
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3)     24-05-2023   6-Jun-23
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries 
Limited                            31-05-2023   8-Jun-23       NIL                             8-Jun-23
IBL HealthCare Limited             2-Jun-23     8-Jun-23                                       8-Jun-23
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited      7-Jun-23     9-Jun-23       150% (i)       5-Jun-23
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Limited                       3-Jun-23     10-Jun-23                                     10-Jun-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         6-Jun-23     12-Jun-23                                     12-Jun-23
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited    7-Jun-23     14-Jun-23                                     14-Jun-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                            8-Jun-23     15-Jun-23                                     15-Jun-23
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing 
Co. Limited                        9-Jun-23     15-Jun-23                                     15-Jun-23
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Limited                            9-Jun-23     15-Jun-23                                     15-Jun-23
Pakistan International 
Airlines Corp                      9-Jun-23     17-Jun-23      NIL                            17-Jun-23
Dadex Eternit Limited              13-Jun-23    20-Jun-23                                     20-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Limited                7-Jun-23     21-Jun-23      130% (F)       5-Jun-23        21-Jun-23
Emco Industries Limited            19-Jun-23    26-Jun-23                                     26-Jun-23
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

