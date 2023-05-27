KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 16-05-2023 29-05-2023 12.5% (F) 12-05-2023 29-05-2023
Waves Corporation Ltd 19-05-2023 29-05-2023 NIL 29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances Limited 19-05-2023 29-05-2023 NIL 29-05-2023
Century Insurance Company
Limited 21-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Avanceon Limited 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 15% (B) 18-05-2023 29-05-2023
Packages Limited 23-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Modaraba Al-Mali 23-05-2023 29-05-2023 14.34% (R) 19-05-2023
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited 23-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Loads Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
Pakistan International
Container 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited 24-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023
Shakarganj Limited 25-05-2023 31-05-2023 31-05-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 30-05-2023 31-05-2023
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd 26-05-2023 2-Jun-23
Habib Rice Product Limited 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 5-Jun-23
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3) 24-05-2023 6-Jun-23
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries
Limited 31-05-2023 8-Jun-23 NIL 8-Jun-23
IBL HealthCare Limited 2-Jun-23 8-Jun-23 8-Jun-23
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited 7-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 150% (i) 5-Jun-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited 3-Jun-23 10-Jun-23 10-Jun-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 6-Jun-23 12-Jun-23 12-Jun-23
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 7-Jun-23 14-Jun-23 14-Jun-23
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited 8-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Co. Limited 9-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23
Sapphire Textile Mills
Limited 9-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 15-Jun-23
Pakistan International
Airlines Corp 9-Jun-23 17-Jun-23 NIL 17-Jun-23
Dadex Eternit Limited 13-Jun-23 20-Jun-23 20-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Limited 7-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 130% (F) 5-Jun-23 21-Jun-23
Emco Industries Limited 19-Jun-23 26-Jun-23 26-Jun-23
Indications:
