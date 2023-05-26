AVN 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.91%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.07%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.29%)
DFML 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.83%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.82%)
EPCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HUBC 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.63%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.98%)
NETSOL 70.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.36%)
OGDC 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.05%)
PAEL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.24%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
TELE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.22%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
TRG 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.19%)
UNITY 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023
Sagging demand drags copper towards 6th straight weekly loss

Reuters Published 26 May, 2023 05:29pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
LONDON: Copper prices rose on Friday but remained on track for a sixth consecutive weekly loss amid lacklustre demand from top metals consumer China and other markets.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.6% at $8,091.50 a tonne at 0946 GMT but down around 2% from last Friday’s close.

Prices of the metal used in electrical wiring have fallen 15% from a high in January and this week dipped below $8,000 for the first time since November.

Speculators have amassed their biggest short positions in U.S. copper futures in 10 months as China’s economic recovery falls short of expectations and rising interest rates slow growth in other countries, weakening demand for metal.

Prices were boosted by better than expected U.S. economic data on Thursday and signs that a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling is close, which eased worries of a default and weakened the dollar.

Weak demand drives zinc to its lowest since July 2020

A key area of technical support for copper around $7,800-$7,900 has held and prices should now stabilise, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“We’ve hit a significant level of support. We’ve priced in a lot of bad news. This makes me wonder whether there is much more selling left in the market,” he said.

Like many analysts, Hansen believes the copper deficits will soon emerge to lift prices.

But for now, demand is weak. Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses have almost doubled in the last month to 97,725 tonnes.

LME zinc was up 2.2% at $2,322 a tonne but still down around 6.5% this week, having slipped on Thursday to its lowest since July 2020.

LME zinc inventories have risen fivefold since February to 74,550 tonnes and weak demand for steel – which zinc is used to galvanise – pushed Chinese rebar prices to their lowest in three years this week.

In other metals, LME aluminium rose 1.2% to $2,258 a tonne, lead fell 0.2% to $2,070.50, nickel was up 1.8% at $21,615 and tin climbed 1.2% to $24,895.

