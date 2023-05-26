AVN 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-5.67%)
BAFL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
BOP 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.89%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.33%)
EPCL 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
FCCL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.85%)
FLYNG 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
GGL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
HUBC 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.04%)
NETSOL 70.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.46%)
OGDC 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.05%)
PAEL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
PPL 57.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.63%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.62%)
TELE 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.97%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.53%)
TRG 88.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-4.64%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,082 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 13,796 Decreased By -178.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 40,840 Decreased By -189.4 (-0.46%)
KSE30 14,480 Decreased By -95.6 (-0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Firdous Ashiq Awan bids farewell to PTI

  • Says Imran Khan and a progressive Pakistan are not compatible with each other
BR Web Desk Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 03:34pm
Follow us

Former Special Assistant to CM Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) primarily due to May 9 violence and attack on state institutions by party supporters.

In a press conference, she stated that she had joined the party with a vision to aid Pakistan’s prosperity but the objectives of party had changed now.

“Pakistan’s progress and Imran Khan are not compatible with each other,” she said.

She highlighted that the party’s “violent and terrorist activities” forced her to quit it.

She hailed the martyrs of Pakistan and added that they deserved respect.

“Those who disrespected martyrs attacked Pakistan’s foundation and ideology.”

The development comes following Imran’s arrest on May 9 in a case pertaining to the Al-Qadir Trust University.

Since Imran’s arrest, and subsequent bail, several PTI leaders and supporters have been detained and later released.

Moreover, dozens of lawmakers and senior politicians have left the party. The resignations include founding members, core committee leads, media strategists, and members of the social media teams, all of whom have been seen as crucial to the party.

These include Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Dr Shireen Mazari, Fayyaz Chohan and others.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

Firdous Ashiq Awan bids farewell to PTI

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

‘No plans to travel abroad’: Imran unperturbed at curbs on leaving the country

May 9 mayhem: Rana Sanaullah says 33 people handed over to military for trials

Bringing energy efficiency to industrial sector: World Bank advocates establishing credit line

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Read more stories