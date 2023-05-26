Firdous Ashiq Awan bids farewell to PTI

Former Special Assistant to CM Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) primarily due to May 9 violence and attack on state institutions by party supporters.

In a press conference, she stated that she had joined the party with a vision to aid Pakistan’s prosperity but the objectives of party had changed now.

“Pakistan’s progress and Imran Khan are not compatible with each other,” she said.

She highlighted that the party’s “violent and terrorist activities” forced her to quit it.

She hailed the martyrs of Pakistan and added that they deserved respect.

“Those who disrespected martyrs attacked Pakistan’s foundation and ideology.”

The development comes following Imran’s arrest on May 9 in a case pertaining to the Al-Qadir Trust University.

Since Imran’s arrest, and subsequent bail, several PTI leaders and supporters have been detained and later released.

Moreover, dozens of lawmakers and senior politicians have left the party. The resignations include founding members, core committee leads, media strategists, and members of the social media teams, all of whom have been seen as crucial to the party.

These include Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Dr Shireen Mazari, Fayyaz Chohan and others.