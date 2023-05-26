US oil may retest support at $70.91

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $70.91 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $69.44-$70.13 range.

The deep fall from the May 24 high of $74.73 confirmed the reversal of the uptrend from $69.41.

The whole rise from $63.64 may have ended as well.

A wedge was violated, only proving to be a very effective bull trap. Resistance is at $72.71, a break above which may lead to a gain limited to $73.33.

On the daily chart, the contract failed to fulfil a target of $75.62.

The failure suggests a very cautious market sentiment.

The momentum and optimism brought by the rise from the May 4 low of 63.64 have vanished, following the deep fall on Thursday.

The next big event will be a break below $70.02, the occurrence of which will confirm a completion of the bounce from $63.64.