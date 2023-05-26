Brent oil may retest support of $75.11

Brent oil may retest a support of $75.11 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $73.65. The deep fall from the Thursday high of $78.50 strongly suggests a completion of a wave c and the whole bounce from $71.28.

A presumed bullish wedge turned out to be a bull trap.

The little hope for a further bounce towards $79.81 had evaporated after oil broke the key support of $77.40.

With the contract having pierced below the lower trendline of the wedge, it might be the time to anticipate a deep fall towards $71.28.

The wave b ended at $73.49 which serves as a target in the middle.

Resistance is fixed at $76.65, a break above which may lead to a gain to $77.40.

Brent oil may test resistance at $78.32

On the daily chart, the attempt to break $77.56 proved failed.

Oil is expected to retrace towards $73.82. It is not very clear if the contract could break this support.

At least it becomes clearer that the wave (D) from $70.12 looks unlikely to extend.