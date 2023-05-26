AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
Sindh govt to launch pink E-taxi service for women: Sharjeel

Published 26 May, 2023
KARACHI: Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday announced separate taxi service for women as Sindh government has taken the initiative to introduce electric taxi services for the citizens of Karachi and the pink-coloured taxis service only specifically for female passengers, ensuring their safety and comfort.

He said that the first phase of the project will see the launch of over 200 electric taxis, with 50 of them designated as pink taxis for women. This step aims to provide convenient and reliable transportation options for women in the city.

