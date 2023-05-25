AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chipmaker Nvidia surges as Dow drops on debt ceiling impasse

AFP Published 25 May, 2023 07:19pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: The Dow fell early Thursday on worries about US debt ceiling talks, but chip maker Nvidia surged more than 20 percent, lifting its market value close to $1 trillion.

Shares of Nvidia shot up after it forecast a big jump in revenues tied to artificial intelligence technology. But that positive was countered by Fitch’s announcement placing the United States on credit watch negative over the debt ceiling impasse.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 32,717.48.

Wall St slides as debt ceiling talks drag on

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent to 4,135.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 12,639.75.

Analysts cited Nvidia’s $11 billion revenue forecast in the current quarter as a driver of the rally. The market had projected only about $7.3 billion in revenues.

Nvidia specializes in graphics chips that have long been coveted by gamers but have become engines for the kind of complex computing processes involved in artificial intelligence.

Markets were also digesting the latest in Washington’s tortuous negotiations to lift the debt ceiling.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare headlined his morning note, “Nvidia distracts from debt ceiling uncertainty in big way.”

On Wednesday night, Fitch put the United States on notice that its perfect credit rating could be jeopardized if the White House and Republican opposition fail to overcome their impasse on raising the nation’s borrowing limit.

“Fitch still expects a resolution to the debt limit before the X-date,” Fitch said in a statement. “However, we believe risks have risen that the debt limit will not be raised or suspended before the X-date and consequently that the government could begin to miss payments on some of its obligations.”

Fitch cited US governance as a “weakness” compared to other triple-A rated countries.

“The contested 2020 presidential election, brinkmanship over the debt limit to advance political agendas, and failure to reach consensus on the country’s fiscal challenges are recent signs of the deterioration in governance,” Fitch said.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Chipmaker Nvidia surges as Dow drops on debt ceiling impasse

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

CJP forms larger bench to hear pleas against commission probing audio leaks

Police reach Parvez Elahi's residence after court dismisses bail in corruption case

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Maleeka Bokhari parts ways with PTI

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

Read more stories