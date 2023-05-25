Chipmaker Nvidia surges as Dow drops on debt ceiling impasse

NEW YORK: The Dow fell early Thursday on worries about US debt ceiling talks, but chip maker Nvidia surged more than 20 percent, lifting its market value close to $1 trillion.

Shares of Nvidia shot up after it forecast a big jump in revenues tied to artificial intelligence technology. But that positive was countered by Fitch’s announcement placing the United States on credit watch negative over the debt ceiling impasse.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 32,717.48.

Wall St slides as debt ceiling talks drag on

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent to 4,135.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 12,639.75.

Analysts cited Nvidia’s $11 billion revenue forecast in the current quarter as a driver of the rally. The market had projected only about $7.3 billion in revenues.

Nvidia specializes in graphics chips that have long been coveted by gamers but have become engines for the kind of complex computing processes involved in artificial intelligence.

Markets were also digesting the latest in Washington’s tortuous negotiations to lift the debt ceiling.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare headlined his morning note, “Nvidia distracts from debt ceiling uncertainty in big way.”

On Wednesday night, Fitch put the United States on notice that its perfect credit rating could be jeopardized if the White House and Republican opposition fail to overcome their impasse on raising the nation’s borrowing limit.

“Fitch still expects a resolution to the debt limit before the X-date,” Fitch said in a statement. “However, we believe risks have risen that the debt limit will not be raised or suspended before the X-date and consequently that the government could begin to miss payments on some of its obligations.”

Fitch cited US governance as a “weakness” compared to other triple-A rated countries.

“The contested 2020 presidential election, brinkmanship over the debt limit to advance political agendas, and failure to reach consensus on the country’s fiscal challenges are recent signs of the deterioration in governance,” Fitch said.