CBOT wheat may retest support at $5.94-3/4

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 12:36pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT July wheat is expected to retest a support at $5.94-3/4 per bushel, a break below which could lead to a gain into $5.80-1/2 to $5.89-1/4 range.

The bounce triggered by the support at $5.94-3/4 has been so deeply reversed that a continuation of the downtrend from $6.64-1/4 looks convincing.

The target of $5.20 pointed by a bearish pennant seems far away.

The near-term target zone of $5.80-1/2 to $5.94-3/4 could be more realistic.

Resistance is at $6.11-3/4, a break above which may lead to a gain into $6.18 to $6.26-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, the stabilization around a support at $6.14-1/4 has been quickly ruined by a drop on Wednesday. Bears are still in tight control of the market.

They may not take very long to finally break $5.99-1/4 and drive the price towards $5.61-3/4, as pointed by a falling channel.

