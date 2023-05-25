AVN 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.4%)
NY coffee may drop towards $1.8335

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 12:22pm
SINGAPORE: New York July coffee may break support of $1.8630 per lb and drop towards $1.8335 as a bounce from the May 12 low of $1.8060 may have been completed.

The drop from the May 19 high of $1.9440 lasted so long and extended so deep that it strongly suggests the completion of the bounce.

Three small waves make up the bounce, with the wave b having ended at $1.8335, which serves as a target.

Coffee sets 12-year high

Immediate resistance is at $1.8955, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $1.91-$1.9280 range.

Coffee

