AVN 49.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.56%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
EPCL 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.51%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 75.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.61%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PPL 58.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
PRL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.03%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 92.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-5.83%)
UNITY 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -11 (-0.27%)
BR30 13,977 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.53%)
KSE100 40,996 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,552 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.3%)
May 25, 2023
Hong Kong shares suffer fresh loss at open

AFP Published 25 May, 2023 11:40am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with another steep loss Thursday morning, with US lawmakers still at loggerheads on lifting the country’s debt ceiling to avert a default and Fitch warning the standoff could trigger a ratings downgrade.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.97 percent, or 185.70 points, to 18,930.23.

Hong Kong stocks sink at open

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.23 percent, or 7.39 points, to 3,197.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.37 points, to 2,007.12.

