Hong Kong shares suffer fresh loss at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with another steep loss Thursday morning, with US lawmakers still at loggerheads on lifting the country’s debt ceiling to avert a default and Fitch warning the standoff could trigger a ratings downgrade.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.97 percent, or 185.70 points, to 18,930.23.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.23 percent, or 7.39 points, to 3,197.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.37 points, to 2,007.12.