KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a second consecutive day, lifted by a weakening ringgit, although estimates of rising production and weak demand capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 27 ringgit, or 0.79%, to 3,434 ringgit ($774.30) a tonne during early trade.