Intra-day update: rupee claws back some ground against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee gained some ground against the US dollar, appreciating 0.4% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being traded at 285.95 or Rs1.18 higher.

The increase comes after the rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar to settle at 287.13 or 0.01% on Wednesday.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated that there is absolutely no risk of default. The finance minister on Wednesday assured the business community that the existing compliant taxpayers would not be further squeezed in the upcoming budget (2023-24) and the focus of the budget would be broadening the tax base and document new taxpayers.

Dar also assured tax relief measures such as incentives to the poultry sector to bring the commodity prices down in the coming days.

Separately, the National Accounts Committee (NAC) approved 0.29% estimated provisional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to 6.1% for the last financial year 2021-22.

According to the sources, the meeting of the NAC to review the final, revised and provisional estimates of GDP for the years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The national accounts committee’s latest GDP growth forecast is lower than the World Bank’s estimate of 0.4%, while the IMF said in April that the growth would be 0.5%.

Globally, the US dollar pushed to a two-month high against the euro and a six-month peak versus the yen on Thursday, as a resilient US economy led traders to pare their bets on rate cuts this year.

The greenback has also benefited from demand for safe havens, paradoxically as a US debt ceiling impasse threatens a disastrous default as soon as June 1, when the Treasury has warned it would be unable to pay all its bills.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro and yen, touched a two-month high of 104.01.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in early Asian trading on Thursday after uncertainty that the United States will avoid a debt default weighed against the prospect of further OPEC+ production cuts.

This is an intra-day update