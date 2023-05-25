AVN 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.42%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
EPCL 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.22%)
TRG 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-5.74%)
UNITY 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 13,970 Decreased By -81.9 (-0.58%)
KSE100 40,996 Decreased By -121.7 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,551 Decreased By -44.5 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee claws back some ground against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 285-286 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2023 11:49am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee gained some ground against the US dollar, appreciating 0.4% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being traded at 285.95 or Rs1.18 higher.

The increase comes after the rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar to settle at 287.13 or 0.01% on Wednesday.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated that there is absolutely no risk of default. The finance minister on Wednesday assured the business community that the existing compliant taxpayers would not be further squeezed in the upcoming budget (2023-24) and the focus of the budget would be broadening the tax base and document new taxpayers.

Dar also assured tax relief measures such as incentives to the poultry sector to bring the commodity prices down in the coming days.

Separately, the National Accounts Committee (NAC) approved 0.29% estimated provisional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to 6.1% for the last financial year 2021-22.

According to the sources, the meeting of the NAC to review the final, revised and provisional estimates of GDP for the years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The national accounts committee’s latest GDP growth forecast is lower than the World Bank’s estimate of 0.4%, while the IMF said in April that the growth would be 0.5%.

Globally, the US dollar pushed to a two-month high against the euro and a six-month peak versus the yen on Thursday, as a resilient US economy led traders to pare their bets on rate cuts this year.

The greenback has also benefited from demand for safe havens, paradoxically as a US debt ceiling impasse threatens a disastrous default as soon as June 1, when the Treasury has warned it would be unable to pay all its bills.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro and yen, touched a two-month high of 104.01.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in early Asian trading on Thursday after uncertainty that the United States will avoid a debt default weighed against the prospect of further OPEC+ production cuts.

This is an intra-day update

SBP Ishaq Dar Exchange rate US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates currency exchange rate today rupee rate IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee claws back some ground against US dollar

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Default fears deepen but Dar exudes optimism

Dar explains country’s debt burden

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Asian currencies downcast, investors flock to dollar

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Read more stories