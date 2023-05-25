AVN 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
EPCL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 75.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
PAEL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.19%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
UNITY 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 3.6 (0.09%)
BR30 14,079 Increased By 27 (0.19%)
KSE100 41,116 Decreased By -1.6 (-0%)
KSE30 14,593 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.02%)
Japan’s Nikkei recovers after two-day skid on chip-sector optimism, foreign inflows

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 09:45am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rallied after a two-day skid, led higher by chip-related companies on earnings optimism and amid robust inflows from foreign investors.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest Corp soared 15.79%, leading semiconductor shares after a blockbuster earnings forecast by Nvidia Corp in the US Rakuten Group Inc climbed 1.54% after the online retailer priced a new share offering to fund its mobile expansion.

The Nikkei recovered from an early drop to advance 0.54% to 30,848.07, as of the midday break.

Earlier this week, the index touched 31,352.53, the highest since August 1990. The broad Topix was flat at 2,152.00.

Japanese stocks have outperformed other major markets of late amid strong corporate earnings, increased chip investment, and optimism for a consumer sector tailwind as the country reopens from the pandemic.

Foreign investors bought a net 867.5 billion yen ($6.42 billion) of Japanese shares in the week through May 20, rising from 808.9 billion yen the week before, Finance Ministry data showed.

“Foreign investors are buying Japanese equities instead of US equities because economic conditions are not good in the US due to the banking problems, financial tightening, and the debt ceiling issue,” said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities.

“But in Japan, as the country reopens, the service sector is looking very strong now.” “Manufacturing, and in particular the semiconductor industry, is picking up,” he added.

Advantest was set for its steepest climb since July 2019. Chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd jumped 2.55%.

Tokyo stocks close up, Nikkei hits fresh 33-year high

There were 158 decliners on the Nikkei versus 59 that gained ground.

Financial and real estate shares were the biggest drags on the gauge.

Among decliners in the broader market, Riberesute Corp plunged 10% after the real estate developer said its president was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of violating moneylending regulations.

Tokyo stocks Japanese Yen Japan's Nikkei share

