Bangladesh says will take steps to address any interference in elections

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh said on Thursday it will take steps to prevent and address any unlawful practices or interference in the conduct of elections, a day after the United States said it will restrict Bangladeshis who undermine elections.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was implementing a new policy allowing for the restriction of visas to Bangladeshis who undermine the democratic election process in their country.