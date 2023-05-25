Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Ready to form committee for talks with ‘anyone’ in power: Imran

KSE-100 ends flat owing to late session selling

In major blow, Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘parting ways’ with PTI

Rupee ends losing streak in inter-bank, but falls to 308-310 in open market

Asad Umar resigns as PTI secretary general

Default fears deepen but Dar exudes optimism

Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Govt considering banning Imran Khan’s PTI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Why was president not advised to hold same-day polls, CJP Bandial asks ECP

Faisal Vawda says Faiz Hameed ‘mastermind’ of corruption scandal surrounding Al-Qadir Trust

