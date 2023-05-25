AVN 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 24, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 25 May, 2023 08:43am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ready to form committee for talks with ‘anyone’ in power: Imran

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 ends flat owing to late session selling

Read here for details.

  • In major blow, Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘parting ways’ with PTI

Read here for details.

  • Rupee ends losing streak in inter-bank, but falls to 308-310 in open market

Read here for details.

  • Asad Umar resigns as PTI secretary general

Read here for details.

  • Default fears deepen but Dar exudes optimism

Read here for details.

  • Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

Read here for details.

  • 0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Read here for details.

  • Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Read here for details.

  • Govt considering banning Imran Khan’s PTI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Read here for details.

  • Why was president not advised to hold same-day polls, CJP Bandial asks ECP

Read here for details.

  • Faisal Vawda says Faiz Hameed ‘mastermind’ of corruption scandal surrounding Al-Qadir Trust

Read here for details.

