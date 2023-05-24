AVN 51.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.93%)
Former MPA Nadia Sher Khan parts ways with PTI

  • Says she has not made the decision under any pressure
BR Web Desk Published 24 May, 2023 06:52pm
Nadia Sher Khan, a former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has announced that she is parting ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference, Sher said: “I am announcing without any pressure or greed … that I am resigning as a member of the PTI. I am not associated with this party now.”

She addressed PTI workers who “participated in violence on May 9 and other occasions, have been arrested or got injured”.

“Did Imran Khan talk about you? In fact, he has announced that he is not associated with you,” she added.

Earlier in the day, former PTI MNA Usman Khan Tarakai, who announced to leave the party earlier this week, joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

“We are just returning home,” he said in a press conference alongside PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi.

Tarakai bid adieu to former prime minister Imran Khan’s party two days ago over the events of May 9.

