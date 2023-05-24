NY cocoa may drop into $2,989-3,002 range

SINGAPORE: New York July cocoa may drop into a range of $2,989-3,002 per tonne, as suggested by a riding channel.

The drop from the May 22 high of $3,079 looks deep enough to suggest a reversal of the uptrend from the May 15 low of $2,945.

Three waves make up the short trend.

The wave b ended at $2,971, which serves as a target, while the channel line indicates a nearer target of $2,989.

Resistance is at $3,030, a break above which could lead to a gain into $3,045-$3,061 range.