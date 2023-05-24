AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
FLYNG 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
OGDC 75.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 98.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
UNITY 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,122 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 14,083 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,122 Increased By 22.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,608 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
NY cocoa may drop into $2,989-3,002 range

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 12:53pm
SINGAPORE: New York July cocoa may drop into a range of $2,989-3,002 per tonne, as suggested by a riding channel.

The drop from the May 22 high of $3,079 looks deep enough to suggest a reversal of the uptrend from the May 15 low of $2,945.

Three waves make up the short trend.

The wave b ended at $2,971, which serves as a target, while the channel line indicates a nearer target of $2,989.

Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.688mn T by March 5

Resistance is at $3,030, a break above which could lead to a gain into $3,045-$3,061 range.

