AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
DGKC 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
EPCL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
MLCF 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 75.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.17%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.71%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 98.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
UNITY 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 14,099 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
KSE100 41,128 Increased By 28.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 14,604 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Key US midfielder Macario latest to miss Women’s World Cup

AFP Published 24 May, 2023 11:19am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MIAMI: United States midfielder Catarina Macario on Tuesday became the latest star to rule herself out of the Women’s World Cup after a knee injury.

The Brazil-born 23-year-old has missed the past year after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament while playing for French side Lyon.

US coach Vlatko Andonovski had been hoping that Macario might be able to recover in time for their title defence in Australia and New Zealand in July-August.

“While I’m excited and super-optimistic about my future as a footballer, I’m sad to share that I won’t be physically ready for selection to our US World Cup team,” Macario wrote on social media.

Saka signs new ‘long-term’ Arsenal deal

“The desire to return to play for my country has driven my training and fueled my everyday life. However, what’s most important right now is my mental health and getting fit and ready for my next club season,” she added.

Macario, who had become a key figure in the US midfield before her injury, thanked Andonovski and US Soccer for putting her “long-term health over any individual and collective ambitions.”

“I’ll be cheering hard for my teammates at the World Cup and I look forward to dedicating myself to fight to earn a spot for what I hope will be a long future on the US national team,” she said.

Macario’s absence is another blow to the holders after striker Mallory Swanson tore a patella tendon in her left knee during last month’s friendly against Ireland.

No timeline for Swanson’s recovery was given, but a torn patella tendon can often take at least six months to recover from.

The US are seeking a third straight World Cup title and will start their bid in Group E against the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam.

Several leading women’s players have now pulled out of the World Cup with knee injuries, including England captain Leah Williamson. England could also be without forward Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot at Euro 2022, after she too suffered a torn ACL.

Canadian forward Janine Beckie is another who will not feature after a knee injury, as is Dutch star Vivianne Miedema.

Catarina Macario US coach Vlatko Andonovski

Comments

1000 characters

Key US midfielder Macario latest to miss Women’s World Cup

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged in inter-bank, falls to 308-310 in open market

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

World Bank says Pakistan in want of 10mn houses

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Oil prices rise as much as $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Read more stories