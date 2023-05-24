AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
Wheat futures inch lower on profit-taking; soybeans, corn climb

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 10:23am
SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures inched lower on Wednesday as traders locked in profits after a strong market performance in the previous session following heightened concerns over the Ukraine Black Sea deal, despite its extension last week.

Meanwhile, soybean and corn futures edged higher.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $13.26-1/2 a bushel, as of 0423 GMT.

Wheat lost 0.1% to $6.21-3/4 a bushel, while corn gained 0.3% to $5.79-1/2 a bushel.

The benchmark corn contract is headed for a three-day winning streak.

Ukraine accused Russia on Tuesday of effectively cutting the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi out of a deal allowing safe Black Sea grain exports as Russia complained that it had been unable to export ammonia via a pipeline to Pivdennyi under the pact.

The Ukraine Black Sea grain deal was announced to have been extended last Wednesday for two more months.

Paris wheat extends fall

Corn futures closed higher in the previous session - forecasted dryness issues for Iowa and northern Illinois may be enough to spark more buying and provide some short-covering support, according to a note from commodities research firm Hightower.

Brazilian farmers will reap a large second corn crop in spite of planting some of it outside the ideal growing window, according to data released on Tuesday ahead of a crop tour of the country’s main producing states.

Buyers in the United States have recently purchased about 210,000 tonnes of European Union origin wheat expected to be sourced from Poland and Germany, European traders said on Tuesday.

A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 135,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, Australia and Canada in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures contracts on Tuesday, and net sellers of soybeans, soymeal and soyoil futures, traders said.

Wheat

