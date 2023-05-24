AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
OGDC 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 98.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.42%)
UNITY 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,120 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,077 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,107 Increased By 7.6 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,602 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise as much as $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Reuters Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 12:51pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices pared their gains on Wednesday but were still solidly bid, after US inventories and fuel supplies tightened and as a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators raised the prospect of further OPEC+ output cuts.

Brent crude futures last rose 74 cents, or 1%, to $77.58 a barrel by 0645 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 84 cents, or 1.2%, to $73.75 a barrel. Brent had earlier rose as much as $1.03 to $77.87 a barrel. WTI had jumped as much as $1.07 to $73.98 a barrel.

“Oil is starting to turn bullish after the Saudi threat to short-sellers,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA, adding that Saudi Arabia will likely do “whatever it takes to defend prices”.

Fears of a supply squeeze mounted after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said he would keep short sellers - those betting that prices will fall - “ouching” and told them to “watch out”.

Some investors took that as a signal that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, also known as OPEC+, could consider further output cuts at a meeting on June 4.

CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said in a note on Wednesday that oil prices had jumped on speculation that OPEC+ may cut output further to keep price stability.

Also boosting oil prices was industry data late on Tuesday which showed that US crude oil and fuel inventories fell sharply.

Crude inventories fell by about 6.8 million barrels in the week ended May 19, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures.

Gasoline inventories dropped by about 6.4 million, while distillate inventories declined by about 1.8 million.

If data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), due on Wednesday, confirm the API figures, US gasoline inventories would have declined for the third consecutive week to their lowest pre-Memorial Day levels since 2014.

Oil steady as US default risk offsets supply decline

“If that is confirmed with tomorrow’s EIA report, we could start to see some easing recessionary concerns,” said OANDA’s Moya.

The Memorial Day holiday in the United States, this year on May 29, traditionally marks the beginning of US peak summer travel.

Elsewhere, markets were still wary about US debt ceiling discussions which in turn tempered oil price gains.

Another round of debt ceiling talks ended on Tuesday with no signs of progress as the deadline to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit or risk default ticked closer.

OPEC+ Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices rise as much as $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged in inter-bank, falls to 308-310 in open market

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

World Bank says Pakistan in want of 10mn houses

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Read more stories