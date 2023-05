ISLAMABAD: Police on Tuesday rearrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi after his release from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

PTI leaders said that police again arrested Qureshi after his release following the direction of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHC issues notices in Qureshi’s plea seeking protective bail

When he was asked that whether he faces any pressure to quit PTI, he said: “I am in PTI and will remain in it”.

