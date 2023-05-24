IHC releases Qureshi as he submits ‘undertaking’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Tuesday, ordered the release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after he submitted an undertaking to the court.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb issued the direction after his lawyer submitted an undertaking in the court.

On May 18, the IHC declared the PTI leader’s arrest “illegal” and issued an order for his release. The court declared his arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act (3MPO),“null and void” and directed the concerned authorities to ensure his release after he signs an undertaking.

During the proceeding, Qureshi’s counsel submitted the required undertaking upon that the court directed his release.

Separately, the same IHC bench also accepted the request of Dr Shireen Mazari’s daughter to make Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir, a party in contempt of court proceedings for not releasing Mazari despite the court’s orders.

IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb hearing of the petition filed by her daughter Imaan Mazari to make the Islamabad IG a party to the contempt of court.

Afterwards, the court accepted the request and deferred the hearing in this matter till May 25.

Earlier, the IHC bench, in its written order stated that a report has been submitted on behalf of the Ministry of Interior according to which no correspondence or communication took place between the said ministry and the deputy commissioner Rawalpindi on the subject of the execution of the order passed by the latter for the detention of Dr Shireen Mazari under Section 3 of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.

It added that the office of the Chief Commissioner, ICT/respondent No3 has also submitted a report supported by documents showing that the Home Department, Government of the Punjab, vide letter dated 17.05.2023 had requested the chief commissioner, ICT to provide necessary assistance to the Rawalpindi Police for executing the order passed by the deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi for the detention of Dr Mazari under Section 3 of the MPO.

The IHC bench said that the office of the chief commissioner, ICT vide memorandum dated 17.05.2023 forwarded the said request of the Home Department, Government of the Punjab to (i) Inspector General of Police, Islamabad and (ii) the District Magistrate, Islamabad, for “information and necessary action as per law.” It continued that the Superintendent of Police, City Zone, Islamabad has also submitted a report according to which the Islamabad Police from Police Station Kohsar had assisted the Punjab Police in arresting Dr Mazari on 17.05.2023.

“It is not disputed that the Islamabad Police assisted the Punjab Police in arresting Dr Mazari at about 09:00 pm on 17.05.2023 after this Court had passed order dated 17.05.2023 in writ petition No.1637/2023 restraining the respondents in the said petition from arresting Dr Mazari until the said petition was taken up for hearing on 18.05.2023,” Justice Miangul Hassan said.

He noted, “This court had pointed out that since the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad (who is present in the Court) had not been impleaded as a respondent in the instant petition, this court was not inclined to proceed suo motu against him. Learned counsel for the petitioner sought sometime to amend the petition. She may do so.”

The court will now take up this matter on May 25 for further proceedings.

