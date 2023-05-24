Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 23, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 24, 2023)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 23, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 24, 2023)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 41-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 34-22 (°C) 25-00 (%) 32-22 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 26-17 (°C) 40-00 (%) 24-14 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar 35-23 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 34-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta 31-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 30-20 (°C) 100-00 (%) 31-19 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur 42-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:14 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments