May 24, 2023
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 23, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 24, 2023)...
Published 24 May, 2023
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 23, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 24, 2023) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         41-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        42-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi           35-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            34-22 (°C) 25-00 (%)        32-22 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana           43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        42-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      26-17 (°C) 40-00 (%)        24-14 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar          35-23 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        34-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta            31-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi       30-20 (°C) 100-00 (%)        31-19 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur            42-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:14 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:42 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

