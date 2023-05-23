European stocks deflate at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets receded in opening deals on Tuesday, as investor jitters persisted over US debt talks.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.3 percent to 7,749.42 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.3 percent to 7,453.84 points and Frankfurt’s DAX was down 0.2 percent at 16,185.77.

Asian equities mostly rose, however, on optimism that the United States will avert a calamitous default.