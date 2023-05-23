AVN 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
BAFL 30.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.96%)
BOP 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 68.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
MLCF 26.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
PRL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 99.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
UNITY 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,132 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,158 Decreased By -24 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,179 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,639 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.11%)
UK’s FTSE 100 slips at open; BT surges as Drahi raises stake

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 12:21pm
UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday as uncertainties surrounding the US debt deal weighed on sentiment, but BT Group rose after billionaire Patrick Drahi raised his stake in the telecom giant.

BT rose 1.8% after Drahi increased his stake in the company to 24.5% but restated his position that he does not intend to make a full takeover.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 however shed 0.2% as caution gripped investors amid the ongoing US debt ceiling talks.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.1%, hit by a 3.6% fall in shares of Pennon Group Plc after water industry regulator Ofwat said it has started an enforcement investigation into the water firm’s leakage performance. The broader utilities sector fell 0.8%.

Financials lift UK’s FTSE 100; U.S. debt ceiling negotiations eyed

Cranswick Plc added 2.0% after the meat producer reported a rise in annual profit benefiting from strong demand. SSP Group Plc climbed 4.9% after the snack chain forecast annual profit at the upper end of its expectations.

London's FTSE 100

