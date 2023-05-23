AVN 52.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.23%)
May 23, 2023
Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2023 11:29am
The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being traded at 286.45 or Re0.11 higher.

The marginal appreciation comes after the rupee registered losses against the US dollar for the fourth consecutive session to settle at 286.56 on Monday.

In a key development, the tax collection target of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would be fixed within the range of Rs 9 trillion to Rs 9.2 trillion for 2023-24.

Sources told Business Recorder that the tax projections for 2023-24 would be finalised keeping in view the massive shortfall in revenue collection of the FBR during 2022-23. The rates of certain withholding taxes and sales tax/excise duty would be further raised in the coming budget (2023-24).

Internationally, the US dollar touched a six-month high against the yen on Tuesday as expectations grew that US rates will remain higher for longer and as the debt ceiling impasse kept risk sentiment fragile.

Among a slew of Federal Reserve heavyweights who spoke on Monday, some hinted that the central bank still has more to go in tightening monetary policy.

The dollar index edged up overnight after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve may still need to raise its benchmark interest rate by another half-point this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, continued to climb on Tuesday with investors expecting a tighter market led by a seasonal rise in gasoline demand and supply cuts from OPEC+ producers, though concerns over the risk of a US debt default capped gains.

