AVN 52.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.74%)
BAFL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.62%)
OGDC 75.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PPL 58.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 100.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.85%)
UNITY 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 5.2 (0.12%)
BR30 14,188 Increased By 5.5 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,207 Increased By 12.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,675 Increased By 19.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian PM arrives in China for talks with Xi, business forum

AFP Published 23 May, 2023 10:02am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China, Moscow’s foreign ministry said, for a visit in which he will meet with President Xi Jinping and ink a series of deals on infrastructure and trade.

Mishustin arrived late Monday in Shanghai, the ministry said, where he was greeted at the airport by Moscow’s ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and Beijing’s top diplomat to Russia Zhang Hanhui.

He will take part in a Russian-Chinese Business Forum and visit a petrochemical research institute in Shanghai, the Kremlin said, as well as hold talks with “representatives of Russian business circles”.

That forum has invited a number of sanctioned Russian tycoons – including from the key fertiliser, steel and mining sectors – as well as Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who handles energy issues, Bloomberg reported.

China last year became the top energy customer for Russia, whose gas exports had otherwise plummeted after a flurry of Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Mishustin will then travel to Beijing, where he will meet with Xi and Premier Li Qiang, Russian state media TASS has said.

China and Russia have in recent years ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts, with their strategic partnership having only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.

While China says it is a neutral party in that war, it has refused to condemn Russia for the invasion.

Russian PM to visit China next week: Beijing

In February, Beijing released a paper calling for a “political settlement” to the conflict, which Western countries said could enable Russia to hold much of the territory it has seized in Ukraine.

During a March summit in Moscow, Xi invited President Vladimir Putin to visit Beijing.

Analysts say China holds the upper hand in the relationship with Russia, and that its sway is growing as Moscow’s international isolation deepens.

China Mikhail Mishustin Xi Jinping RUssia Ukraine war Russia Zhang Hanhui Moscow’s foreign ministry Russian Chinese Business Forum Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

Comments

1000 characters

Russian PM arrives in China for talks with Xi, business forum

Imran Khan leaves for Rawalpindi to appear before NAB

G20: China, others take the wind out of India’s sails

Elated by PTI’s woes, PM alludes to ‘origins’ of IK-COAS dispute

May 25th declared ‘Pakistan Martyrs’ Day’

Audio leaks probe: PTI challenges formation of judicial commission

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Gas from KPD field: Initial deal inked ahead of OGDCL-SSGC GSA

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Swelling circular debt also affects NPPs

Use of ‘local’ parts: WPPs disagree with EDB

Read more stories